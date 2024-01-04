‘I’ve been blessed twice’: Man saves coworker’s life by donating kidney 

(NewsNation) — Bill Carroll went on a quest to find a kidney donor after his doctor informed him that his one-functioning kidney was failing.

It can take years to get a donor, but Carroll’s coworker, Lane Strumlauf, tested and was able to donate his kidney a few weeks later to save his life.

“I’ve been blessed twice — my amazing, dear wife Pat gave me a kidney eight years ago. We still don’t know the reasons why, but that kidney very quickly started failing in May of this past year,” Carroll recalled.

Caroll said another colleague, Jane Schwartzberg, went on a mission to help him find a kidney. That’s when Strumlauf stepped up “courageously, generously with no hesitation,” he said.

“I kept saying to him, you know, this is not like asking you if I could borrow your lawnmower, this is a big deal,” Caroll recalled. “He just never flinched. He never blinked. He went through it; never complained. His family was instrumental in it, his amazing wife Melissa and his adult children are supportive. And I stand here today, the luckiest most blessed man in the world.”

Carroll was concerned he would die before being able to attend his daughter’s wedding. Strumlauf said that was a “driver” for his decision to donate his kidney.

“The thought of my good friend not being able to be there for a wedding, and possibly not even being alive to see that, his grandchildren grow up, that was that was certainly the big driver of it,” Strumlauf said.

He added: “I thought to myself, how could I not do this for Bill, and I’m confident if the roles were reversed, he would have done it for me. We’ve been that close of friends for the last 16 years — met through work, but it’s been a wonderful relationship.”

Carroll said hopes their journey inspired people who are considering becoming organ donors to help.

“All those people who are suffering through, whether it’s dialysis or need a liver or heart transplant, we can do so much to help those people, and Lane is certainly living proof of that living.”