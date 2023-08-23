Marijuana consumers less likely to develop diabetes: Study

(NewsNation) — A new study shows those who consume cannabis are half as likely to develop type 2 diabetes as those who don’t.

Researchers analyzed previous surveys and studies found in published medical journals and found that rates of diabetes were lower in those who consumed marijuana.

Researchers theorized marijuana provides some kind of protective effect that reduces the risk for diabetes, but cautioned there is a need for more research. They noted increasing legalization of the drug means more long-term studies are needed on the effects of cannabis consumption.

Previous research showed marijuana use is correlated to lower rates of obesity, and states that have legalized marijuana have been found to have lower health insurance premiums than those who don’t.

Data from a clinical trial also showed a cannabinoid extract, THCV, which does not have psychoactive properties, can lower blood sugar in those who already have type 2 diabetes.