Marijuana, hallucinogen use hit all-time highs: Study

In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (Richard Vogel/Associated Press)

(NewsNation) — A study funded by the National Institute of Health shows the use of marijuana and hallucinogens hit an all-time high among American adults in 2022, as did the rates of binge drinking.

The Monitoring the Future study is an annual survey on substance use by American adults and has been conducted yearly since 1975. The study divides participants into two groups: those aged 19-30 and those aged 35-50.

“Behaviors and public perception of drug use can shift rapidly, based on drug availability and other factors. It’s important to track this so that public health professionals and communities can be prepared to respond,” said Megan Patrick, Ph.D., a research professor at the University of Michigan and principal investigator of the MTF panel study.

For adults aged 19-30, marijuana use hit a high of 44% compared to just 21% in 2017, while 8% used hallucinogens, a jump from 5% five years ago. The number who reported using marijuana daily was up as well, at 11% compared to 8% five years prior.

Over the past decade, alcohol consumption among this group has trended downward; however, in 2022, it was up to 84% compared to 82% in 2017.

Marijuana vaping also jumped to 21%, compared to 12% in 2017, the first year it was added to the study.

For adults aged 35-50, marijuana use climbed to 28%, compared to 17% in 2017. The use of hallucinogens hit an all-time high as well, with 4% of adults in the age group using the drugs, a category that includes LSD, MDMA, mescaline, peyote, shrooms and PCP. In 2017, that number was no greater than 1%.

Drinking has gradually increased over the past decade for the older age group, reaching 85%. Binge drinking also increased, with 29% of adults reporting the behavior compared to 25% five years prior.

Vaping marijuana held steady at 9% in 2022, though the measure was only added for this age group in 2019.

While some substances showed increased use, others displayed a decline. Both age groups had a drop in the use of cigarettes, sedatives and narcotics used for nonmedical purposes.