Maternal infection linked to emotional dysregulation in kids

(NewsNation) — A new study found mothers who experienced inflammation during pregnancy have higher rates of children who have trouble regulating emotions.

The National Institutes of Health study examined mothers who experienced infections during pregnancy. Infection is a big cause of inflammation, which is caused by the body’s response to an illness or injury. Inflammation may be acute, such as with an infection, or chronic, caused by conditions like autoimmune disorders.

While inflammation is critical when the body is responding to an injury or fighting a virus, it is also linked to a number of serious health conditions, including Alzheimer’s, cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

The NIH study suggests it may also be linked to dysregulation in children, including anxiety, depression, attention and aggression issues. More children with dysregulation, 35%, were born to mothers who experienced prenatal infections, as compared to 28% who were born who mothers who didn’t experience an infection during pregnancy.

“Addressing factors and treating conditions associated with behavior challenges may help improve outcomes for these children,” said Jean Frazier, MD, of the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School and a leader of the study.

The study also looked at other factors linked to dysregulation, including smoking, being overweight prior to pregnancy, mothers having less education and a family history that included mental health disorders.