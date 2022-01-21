McDonald’s expanding test of plant-based McPlant

(NewsNation Now) — The McPlant could be coming to a McDonald’s near you.

The McPlant burger includes a plant-based patty developed with Beyond Meat made from peas, rice and potatoes. The patty is topped with all the fixings: tomato, pickles, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard and a slice of American cheese. The burger is served on a sesame seed bun.

Eight McDonald’s restaurants tested McPlant for a limited time at the end of last year, and now it is expected to expand to 600 locations.

The McPlant previously was introduced in international markets last year.

Last month, Burger King unveiled plant-based nuggets in select markets. The Impossible Nuggets are coated in a golden brown crispy breading and are tender and juicy on the inside, according to the manufacturer.

Panda Express unveiled plant-based orange chicken last summer. The plant-based orange chicken is made in partnership with Beyond Meat and was crafted to closely mimic the chain’s popular chicken-based dish. It is mostly made from fava beans and peas.

Pizza Hut also rolled out meatless pepperoni last summer. Pizza Hut said the topping, which includes peas and rice as some of the ingredients, “delivers just the right amount of subtle heat and offers the same experience and taste of Pizza Hut’s classic pepperoni.”

The McPlant burger will be available for a limited time only, while supplies last.