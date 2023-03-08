Medical tourism: Research before you schedule, experts say

(NewsNation) — A kidnapping turned deadly in Tamaulipas, Mexico, near the city of Matamoros, started as a trip across the southern border for a medical procedure. In its wake, experts are warning against patients valuing savings above all else.

So-called medical tourism is popular, in part, because travelers can save money on medications and procedures. Experts, however, say they should prioritize vetting their doctor and the surrounding area.

“There’s bad neighborhoods in Chicago, for example, that if there was a clinic, you wouldn’t go to that clinic just because they’re the cheapest,” said Jonathan Edelheit, CEO of the nonprofit Medical Tourism Association. “So, people should weigh these things very carefully.”

On Wednesday, NewsNation met Louisiana resident Evelyn Ballard, who was in Mexico to receive liposuction. Although she was nervous, she didn’t want to risk missing her appointment.

“I paid for it,” Ballard said. “I’m not gonna waste my money. I’m gonna go.”

Having the procedure done in Mexico instead of the U.S. will save Ballard $1,000. That kind of savings is a driving force behind Americans’ willingness to travel abroad for medical care, said Edelheit.

American tourists can save an average of 40% to 65% on medical procedures in Mexico, according to Patients Without Borders. Mexico’s proximity to the U.S. has also made it a popular destination for American patients.

“About half a million to 1 million Americans go into Mexico,” Edelheit said. “There are a lot who cross the border, but it’s about a $100 billion industry, so there are actually Americans who will travel all over the world.”

Those trips are usually safe, depending on where you travel.

“I don’t think people should be worried at all,” Edelheit said. “We don’t recommend anybody travels to an unsafe destination or travels for medical care to a place that the Department of State has basically said ‘do not travel, it’s unsafe,’ which was in effect at that time. …”

The State Department has travel advisories for 30 of Mexico’s 32 states, with Tamaulipas included on the “do not travel” list due to widespread violent crime, including kidnapping.

U.S. citizen TJ Boudreau said he felt safe last year when he traveled from Massachusetts to Cancun for dental work. Using a family connection and his own research, he was able to achieve a new smile for $14,000 after being quoted $38,000 in the U.S.

“I went to the beach,” Boudreau said. “I went to a bunch of Mayan ruins. I saw Cancun. I saw the Yucatan. And three or four days later I was back in the office for maybe two more hours.”

The type of work Americans get done abroad runs the gamut and spans the globe. Some border communities share resources across national lines, while people from other parts of the world opt for extended stays in their provider’s area.

“These international patient departments that service you, you get your doctor’s cellphone number, you get to talk to him anytime you want, text him,” Edelheit said. “You’re picked up at the airport, you’re shuttled back and forth, but you’re just treated like more of a family or friend.”

A trip out of the U.S. for a medical procedure can be risky, however.

A woman from Lubbock, Texas, traveled to Mexico last year for cosmetic surgery and said she came home with a flesh-eating bacteria from unclean tools, NewsNation affiliate KLBK reported.

“I wish I never did that, and I beat myself up all the time,” the woman told KLBK.

The Texas station did not reveal the woman’s name.

Patients Without Borders CEO Josef Woodman says patients should do their homework ahead of time.

“Go for internationally accredited clinics and hospitals,” he said. “Look for American board-certified doctors. Look for the reviews on Google. Look for medical claims and legal claims … you don’t have to do months of research, but a few hours will get you a long way.”