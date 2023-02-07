(NewsNation) — The nationwide nursing shortage is impacting military members and families, and the problem is only getting worse.

By 2025, there could be a shortage of between 200,000 and 450,000 nurses, according to the McKinsey Group. To make up for the number of nurses leaving patient care positions, the U.S. would need to more than double the number of nursing graduates over the next three years.

The military isn’t exempt from the shortage. Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as surgeon general under the Trump administration, said the shortage will especially affect those stationed in more remote areas.

“It ranges from an inability for people who are on remote bases to get care, like mammograms and and basic procedures, to people who are retirees who still get their care on military bases,” he told NewsNation.

Adams said technologies like telehealth can help, but solving the issue will also require training more people and being flexible when it comes to the roles providers play.

“So for instance, behavioral health have a major shortage and at Purdue University where I work, we trained mental health nurse practitioners, so we’re trying to figure out how we can leverage doctors, nurses, techs, pharmacists, an array of different providers, so that we aren’t relying on just one person to provide care,” he said.

Still, Adams said the health care system is going to have to change because the reality is that providers won’t always be available at all locations.

“You’re not going to be able to attract doctors and nurses to every location. What we’ve got to do is be smarter about making sure we’re identifying people who need those services early, and we can get them to where they need services,” he said.