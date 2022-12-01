Minnesota nurses set to begin three-week strike

Nurses strike Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 outside North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn. Nurses launched a three-day strike over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

(NewsNation) — Minnesota nurses are preparing to go on a three-week strike starting on Dec. 11 after contract negotiations between the nurses union and hospitals stalled.

Fifteen thousand members of the Minnesota Nurses Association at 16 Twin Cities area hospitals already had a three-day strike in September that was called the biggest private-sector nursing strike in history by their union.

Negotiations have been going on for months, with issues of pay, staff shortages and quality of care central to the discussion.

Hospital systems across the country are already under pressure with outbreaks of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu flooding them with patients. In the event of a nurse strike, hospitals would need to rely on traveling nurses to keep things running.

The entire country has faced a nursing shortage since the pandemic. The U.S. would need 200,000 new nurses per year through 2030 to meet demand, but nursing schools are turning away students for lack of faculty to teach them.

Staffing shortages lead to burnout and the problem is only getting worse as nurses leave the field while the aging population of the U.S. leads to more people in need of care.

In Minnesota, nursing vacancies have doubled since 2019 and unsafe staffing issues are a key component of the strike.

The Minnesota Nurses Association called out hospital systems for giving executives large salaries while failing to address staffing concerns raised by bedside nurses.