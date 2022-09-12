Minnesota nurses strike over staffing, pay issues

Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, left, joins nurses striking Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 outside North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn. Nurses launched a three-day strike over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

(NewsNation) — Thousands of nurses are on strike in Minnesota. The nurses say they’re fed up with understaffing, long hours, not enough pay and unsafe working conditions, and they’re demanding changes.

Beginning Monday, nearly 15,000 nurses joined by community members and political leaders took to the picket lines.

“This is not about wages. Yes, wages are part of it, but it’s 100 percent staffing. That’s the number one thing we are fighting for inside that building,” a striking nurse explained.

Still, reports suggest nurses are seeking pay raises of more than 30 percent over the course of three years, while hospitals have currently offered around 10 percent to 12 percent.

According to the Minnesota Nurses’ Association, this may be the largest “private-sector” nurses’ strike in American history.

“Corporate health care policies in our hospital have left nurses understaffed, overworked, while patients are overcharged, local hospital and services are closed, and executives take home million-dollar paychecks,” MNA President Chris Rubesch said.

The strike has impacted at least 16 hospitals in Minnesota’s Twin Cities area and nearby towns. To deal with the strike, the affected hospitals have hired thousands of temporary workers and traveling nurses.

Researchers say the three-day nursing strike could have a devastating impact on the health care system in Minnesota. But, this isn’t just an issue in Minnesota. A nursing shortage is happening across the country, with polling showing that top concerns among nurses nationwide are workplace violence and staffing issues.

An analysis from McKinsey & Company found the U.S. could face a labor gap of up to 450,000 nurses by 2025. To correct this, the study says the country would need to more than double the number of new graduates entering and staying in the nursing field every year for the next three years straight.