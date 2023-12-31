Vibrating weight loss pill shows promise in animal testing

(NewsNation) — Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are pioneering the use of vibration technology for weight loss with a pill known as the Vibrating Ingestible BioElectronic Stimulator (VIBES).

The early-stage testing, currently limited to animals, has yielded promising results, according to Dr. Shriya Srinivasan, the lead author of the study. Srinivasan joined “NewsNation Prime,” to discuss the findings of the study.

“In the pigs that we treated with this pill, we found that they ate about 40% less food than they normally consumed,” Srinivasan explained. “We also found that they were pretty inactive or a little bit sleepy after these meals, which is similar to something you might call a food coma in humans.”

While emphasizing the early nature of the research, Srinivasan expressed optimism about the potential for the pill to trigger a natural sense of fullness, leading to automatic calorie restriction.

As for potential side effects, Srinivasan said, “In our studies, we didn’t capture any negative side effects. But we’ll have to do more long-term studies and, of course, in humans before we can say for sure.”

Addressing the timeline and cost, Srinivasan indicated that VIBES could be available for human use in about a year or two. Regarding affordability, she remarked, “We think it’s actually going to be quite scalable and accessible to global populations, it’ll probably be on the order of a few dollars.”

One of the key selling points of VIBES is its positioning as a non-invasive and cost-effective alternative to treating obesity and weight-related illnesses. Srinivasan highlighted potential advantages over popular drugs like Ozempic, citing VIBES’ ability to trigger a natural mechanism without causing adverse side effects.

“This pill triggers a natural mechanism that’s used by the body to tell your brain that it’s full, it may avoid some of the adverse side effects that are seen by other drugs,” she explained.

Responding to inquiries about the pill’s usage, Srinivasan suggested that it could be taken on an as-needed basis, with a frequency aligned with regular meals.

“Certainly, I think it could be used to get folks to a spot where they can alter other parts of their lifestyle and get back on track,” she concluded.