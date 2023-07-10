Moms microdose psychedelics to cope with stress

Psychedelic magic mushrooms are being researched to see the benefits of psilocybin used in psychedelic therapy. There is currently movement to legalize or decriminalize plant medicine because of it’s therapeutic potential.

(NewsNation) — Microdosing with psychedelics has become a growing trend among moms to help them get through the day and be more present in everyday life along the way.

However, while some doctors say this natural remedy is better than taking pills, other doctors have spoken against it.

The trend has expanded across the country with moms claiming that taking less than a gram of mushrooms in small capsules is a natural remedy to soothe stress and anxiety, and replaces alcohol and medications.

Harvard Health defines a microdose as anywhere between one-fifth to one-half of a gram.

Dr. Daniel Amen, a psychiatrist and brain disorder specialist, has spent the past four decades treating mental illness. He said he doesn’t believe microdosing psychedelics will last.

“Alcohol is a health food, that is a lie. Marijuana is innocuous, it’s another lie,” Amen said. “Now, it is ketamine and microdosing mushrooms. It’s a fad. It’s not going to last. It is going to cause a lot of problems.”

Plus, there still isn’t enough scientific data to back up whether self-administering psychedelics are dangerous. The science is still catching up.

“I have had really good success because I show you your brain. If your brain looks older than you are, that’ll irritate you enough so you’ll stop,” Amen said.

Microdosing mushroom blends is different from tripping. The doses are so small that there is no buzz or high.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the drug breakthrough therapy status, which is a fancy way of saying any research, funding and clinical trials will be on a fast track.

Moms on Mushrooms, an organization of moms who support microdosing as a way to grow and heal, is trying to de-stigmatize the use of psychedelics — especially for moms. Through continued education and conversation, the organization believes that mothers can come together to heal by using the natural remedy.

While illegal on a federal level, select states such as Colorado, Oregon, California and Michigan have started to decriminalize the substance.

Devan Markham contributed to this report.