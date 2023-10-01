‘Monetization of misery’: Lawsuits claim hospitals double-booked surgeries

(NewsNation) — Several recent lawsuits are alleging doctors are booking multiple surgeries simultaneously, leaving patients during the procedure and sometimes leaving inexperienced residents in charge.

“Double booking, triple booking it’s pervasive. It’s pervasive in teaching hospitals,” said attorney Reuben Guttman. “And if it’s happening at Harvard University’s teaching hospital, it’s happening all over the country.”

Guttman, an attorney involved in multiple suits, joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss the troubling trend, explaining the medical regulations.

“You can’t double or triple-book when the operation is less than five minutes. You can’t do it for endoscopic procedures, you have to have a qualified attending to sit position backup when you’re doing overlapping surgery. And you have to keep very, very meticulous records.” Guttman said.

He added, “If you do overlap, you have to finish the critical parts of the surgery before you move on to the second surgery. You can’t go back and forth.

In February 2022, a lawsuit against Massachusetts General Hospital led to a $14.6 million settlement.

The lawsuit alleged overbilling for double-booked surgeries that were simultaneously overseen by the same surgeon.

It was the third time since 2019 that the Harvard-affiliated teaching hospital agreed to pay millions to resolve a claim stemming from the controversial practice, the Boston Globe reported.

“It’s about arrogance, the monetization of misery, medical care, health care, and a lack of oversight. Because this is happening when patients are anesthetized, intubated and unconscious, they don’t know who is being who is tending to their surgery,” Guttman said.