Multivitamins may improve memory for seniors

(NewsNation) — A new study finds there may be an easy way for seniors to improve their memory: By taking a daily multivitamin.

Multivitamins have been controversial among health experts for years, with studies showing mixed results for preventing cancer, heart disease and other illnesses.

Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Columbia University conducted a large-scale, randomized clinical trial testing the use of daily multivitamins. The results, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, showed those participants who took a multivitamin showed improved memory, as compared to those who took a placebo.

Benefits leveled off after the first year, suggesting the effects may not be cumulative.

It’s a big deal because while there are many lifestyle recommendations to help slow brain aging and improve memory, few have proven effective in randomized clinical trials.

The study was conducted over three years and included participants aged 60 years and older. Researchers hope to conduct additional studies with younger participants to see if taking multivitamins earlier can provide greater benefits.

In the meantime, doctors remind people that multivitamins are not a substitute for leading a healthy lifestyle.