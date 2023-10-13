Nearly $400K raised as Mary Lou Retton battles rare pneumonia

(NewsNation) — Financial support continues to pour in for U.S. Olympic gymnastics icon Mary Lou Retton as she is “fighting for her life” in intensive care. The 55-year-old five-time Olympic medalist has battled a rare pneumonia for more than a week.

On Tuesday, Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, announced her mother’s illness and initiated a crowdfunding campaign, stating that the family is in need of assistance to cover Retton’s medical costs.

“She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured,” Kelley wrote in a Spotfund post.

Nearly 7,000 fans and loved ones have left monetary contributions along with heartfelt messages such as “You are an American hero!” and “Hang in there, Mary Lou.”

One fan and furniture businessman who is known as “Mattress Mack,” donated $50,000. He shared with reporters that he and his wife had been long-time fans of Retton and followed her career closely, expressing their prayers and hopes for her full recovery.

The family initially sought $50,000 but more than $395,000 has been raised since Friday morning.

Dr. Jill Waggoner told NewsNation that the funds raised may not be enough to fully cover Retton’s medical expenses, especially considering the high cost associated with ICU treatment.

“It sounds like it’s probably bilateral pneumonia, which means a pneumonia that involves both lungs and has progressed to the point that a significant amount of her lung tissue is involved,” Waggoner explained. “So she’s no longer able to oxygenate the blood properly, and when you get to that point, you have to have assistance with breathing and oxygenating.”

Friends and teammates have shared their support for Retton on social media.

Kathy Johnson Clarke posted a picture of her and Retton hugging at the 1984 Olympics and wrote, “Holding you tightly in my thoughts and prayers as I have many times.”

Nadia Comaneci, a five-time gold medalist and competitor, expressed sympathy on X, formally known as Twitter, writing, “Please get better my very dear friend.”

For those who are unable to make monetary donations, Retton’s children request prayers for their mother, hoping that she’ll overcome this challenging battle.