Food industry looks to new alternatives amid Ozempic craze

(NewsNation) — Some major food companies are considering making meals or products designed specifically for customers on weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

Executives from Nestlé said during their latest earnings call that they were working on “companion products,” or supplements that can help counteract any potential loss of muscle mass. The products would also supposedly help keep people from gaining all the weight back once they go off the drug.

The Wall Street Journal reports companies like Nestlé and Abbott Labs are trying to create protein shakes to help counteract any loss of nutrients for customers who are using these drugs — especially as they become more popular.

Drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are used to treat Type 2 diabetes by controlling blood sugar. They also have been shown to promote weight loss.

Health professionals say these drugs suppress appetite by making you feel full. Nutritionist Sam Tejada told NewsNation that the idea of specific food products for customers on these drugs may be beneficial.

“One of the things is when you’re on these drugs like Wegovy or Ozempic: You can’t just eat anything,” he said. “If you eat foods that are high in carbs or high in sugar, you’re not going to feel too well, just because of the mechanism of the medication of what it’s doing with your insulin production. So having pre-prepared foods and meals that avoid those certain high-sugar, high-carbs and greasy foods is definitely a huge positive.”

NewsNation has reached out to Ozempic and Wegovy for comment.