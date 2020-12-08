New drug designed to reduce craving of alcohol for those seeking sobriety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (NewsNation Now) — There could soon be a new pill to prevent those dependent from craving alcohol.

The drug is now being developed by Adial Pharmaceuticals, the medication is now in phase 3 of human trials in 7 countries.

The drugmaker says the pill is showing some promising results and is on track for approval in less than 4 years.

Just over 14 million adults in the U.S. suffer from Alcohol Use Disorder, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.