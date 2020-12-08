New drug designed to reduce craving of alcohol for those seeking sobriety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (NewsNation Now) — There could soon be a new pill to prevent those dependent from craving alcohol.
The drug is now being developed by Adial Pharmaceuticals, the medication is now in phase 3 of human trials in 7 countries.
The drugmaker says the pill is showing some promising results and is on track for approval in less than 4 years.
Just over 14 million adults in the U.S. suffer from Alcohol Use Disorder, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Trademark and Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.