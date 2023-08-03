New genetic variant linked to lower levels of HIV, study finds

(NewsNation) — New research has discovered a gene that could explain why some people of African descent have lower levels of HIV when infected with the virus.

The study, published in Nature, examined the DNA of nearly 4,000 people of African descent living with the most common form of HIV. They found a genetic variant that could explain why some people have lower viral loads, which reduce the impacts and spread of the disease.

The variant is the first new genetic variant to be discovered in HIV research in nearly 30 years. First identified in 1983, HIV remains a global health crisis.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 40 million people have died of HIV/AIDS while another estimated 39 million were living with HIV as of the end of 2022. Roughly two-thirds of those are in the WHO’s Africa region.

HIV works by attacking the body’s immune system. AIDS, the most advanced form of the disease, causes extreme damage to the immune system, making people vulnerable to infections and illnesses. There is no cure for HIV, but there are treatments that enable people to live for years with the virus without becoming ill. Even those in treatment, however, can still spread HIV.

The new genetic variant is estimated to be present in roughly 13% of the population of those with African ancestry. People with the variant are likely to have slower progression of HIV and are less likely to spread the illness.

Researchers hope the information can be used to help develop more treatments specifically for those of African ancestry, as much previous HIV research has focused on those with European backgrounds.