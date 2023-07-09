New HIV cases linked to ‘vampire facial’ in New Mexico

(NewsNation) — New HIV cases have been linked to “vampire facials” from a now-closed spa in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

VIP Spa was shut down in 2018 after the first two HIV cases were discovered. Inspectors linked the cases to injection procedures done at the spa.

Those included botox and so-called vampire facials, which involves taking blood from the body, separating out the plasma, using microneedles to pierce the face and applying the plasma to make the skin look refreshed.

Authorities said genetic sequencing confirmed the HIV cases are part of a unique cluster and those who were diagnosed had no risk factors beyond having procedures done at the spa.

After the spa was shut down in 2018, hundreds of clients were tested for HIV but after the latest cases in 2023, authorities are recommending anyone who had a procedure done there get tested.

Officials said even those who previously tested negative should re-test for HIV, as well as Hepatitis B and C.

After the spa was shut down, owner Maria Ramos de Ruiz pled guilty to five felony charges of practicing medicine without a license. She is currently serving a three and a half year prison term.