New nasal spray targets migraines

(NewsNation) — The FDA has approved as new medication to treat migraines, one that’s administered as a nasal spray.

Zavzpret isn’t the first nasal spray approved for migraines, but the drug is meant to be quick-acting, working in around 30 minutes.

The American Migraine Association estimates at least 39 million Americans suffer from migraines. Unlike a regular headache, migraines often come with symptoms that go beyond the severe head pain, including nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound.

Treatment for migraines typically involves drugs meant to prevent them from occurring or medication taken after a migraine starts to relieve the pain.

A nasal spray may be easier for people whose migraines come with nausea that makes taking pills difficult. Zavzpret works using a migraine inhibitor that acts on specific proteins that cause pain and inflammation, unlike other migraine nasal sprays, which target serotonin receptors. That could help patients who can’t use the nasal sprays already available.

Pfizer said the drug is expected hit pharmacy shelves this summer, but has not yet announced what the price tag will be.