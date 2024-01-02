New research in Austin explores different approach to treat severe depression

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A small study is digging into a new way to help people with treatment-resistant depression.

“This is something that is very unique in the field,” said Dr. Sabrina Segal, the author of the study and director of research at Family Care Center (FCC), with locations in Austin.

“This particular protocol has been shown in a in just a handful of studies to be particularly helpful in treating anxiety symptoms and PTSD symptoms. But what we didn’t expect to see is such an incredible effect on the depressive symptoms,” she said.

Chief Medical Officer of FCC, Dr. Chuck Weber has been using transcranial magnetic stimulation or TMS for several years to help patients.

“TMS is a novel new technology that has been around since the 90’s, FDA approved since 2008, which takes a magnetic pulse, and that creates an electrical charge,” said Dr. Weber.

“It is a non-invasive approach to treatment of depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, smoking sensation, in a wide range of mental conditions without the use of medication.”

By slightly modifying TMS on both the left and right side of the brain, Dr. Weber said he noticed impressive results.

“What I’ve seen is anywhere from the 60 to up to 80% response rate for those with depression, OCD, General Anxiety Disorder, and PTSD,” he said.

“I actually had been doing this particular protocol for about seven years but I needed somebody like Dr. Sabrina to bring that research and bring my thoughts together to the rest of the world.”

Dr. Segal analyzed the data collected and published the findings online.

The research found overall, 66% of patients with major depressive disorder who took part in the study responded to the novel treatment.

Dr. Weber said the approach is safe, “without any pain without any kind of discomfort, there is sometimes a little bit of a headache, that happens the first couple of sessions, but we go very low and slow and have a very safe protocol to make sure that the patient is very comfortable and it’s non-invasive.”

The next step is to conduct a larger study but both doctors are hopeful this modification will help people with severe depression without medication.

Check with your health insurance to find out if TMS is covered under your care plan.