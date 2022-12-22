(NewsNation) — Amid a heightened respiratory virus season with a tripledemic of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 running amuck, the idea of having to undergo the uncomfortableness of a swab for all three can be daunting.

Thanks to LabCorp’s three-in-one test kits, practicing illness prevention methods — like testing for those viruses – is a lot easier.

LabCorp’s at-home test kit, called the Pixel, is considered a PCR test, which means the results won’t appear in 15 minutes like a rapid test, as the results are processed in the lab. Before you can get a test kit, you first need to be eligible.

Patients can go to LabCorp‘s website to fill out a questionnaire. In order to qualify you must be two or older and already be experiencing symptoms. If you are eligible, the kit will be shipped right to your door overnight.

Once you collect the sample and ship the kit back to the lab, you’ll be tested for all three respiratory illnesses.

LabCorp says results take one to two days to process after the test gets delivered. So it takes about three to five days at the earliest to receive your results.

If you test positive, you’ll get a call from a third-party physician with the next steps for treatment.

For those looking to test before your holiday gatherings, health experts say there are better options than the three-in-one test kit, mainly because it’s intended for people already experiencing flu, COVID or RSV symptoms.

If you are getting together with your family and loved ones, consider a rapid test right before the event. If you want to be extra cautious, take a PCR test a few days before.

The good news about the Pixel test kit is that it’s free, but only if you have insurance. It’ll cost you about $170 out of pocket if you’re uninsured.

Quest Diagnostics also offers the three-in-one test kit but it’s not offered online; you have to contact your doctor or healthcare provider to request one.

Currently, the test kits are not available for purchase in drugstores.