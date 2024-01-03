How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new survey from Forbes Health/One says 91% of Americans fail at their New Year’s resolutions. More than half abandon their goals within the first three months of the year.

So, how can you succeed in 2024? 8 News Now stopped by Fortified Fitness Training in North Las Vegas to find out. Coach Amie Ripley has been training people for more than 30 years and she said don’t think of it as a resolution.

“When you turn it into a goal and you say I am going to the gym one day a week or do something different than I did last year. Make it a goal instead of a resolution,” she said. “You have a clean slate now and don’t think of the pressure of something you have to do but get to do.”

She also said you don’t need a lot of time to get fit. She suggests people start getting exercise by walking.