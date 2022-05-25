NewsNation viewers help mother find formula

Adonis Perkins, 3, needs special formula or he may need to be hospitalized.

(NewsNation) — One mother is crediting NewsNation viewers with helping track down life-saving special formula for her son.

“I actually slept last night for the first time in weeks,” Cecilia Perkins said.

Her 3-year-old son, Adonis, needs hypoallergenic formula. Perkins says that since appearing on NewsNation last week, she’s received eight cans — enough to feed Adonis for about two weeks.

“I shared your story that you did and we have gotten so many messages, people have found me on Facebook,” Perkins said.

Adonis lives with several medical conditions. If he runs out of his special formula, his mom worries he’ll end up in a hospital.

“I’m sure next week it’ll hit me again, like, ‘Oh gosh, we only have a week left, we need to start looking closely for formula,'” Perkins said.

“We are seeing more kids where inappropriate substitutions of formula is a factor in their hospitalization,” Children’s Wisconsin in Milkwaukee told NewsNation.

More specialized formula is on the way from Europe to the U.S. The White House announced a second military plane with baby formula on board will land in Washington, D.C., this week.

The priority for that supply is kids with allergies or special medical needs — like Adonis.

“That means Adonis can continue to thrive,” Perkins said. “It’s just important that he continue to eat, so he can grow, and do all he can do. He’s very special.”