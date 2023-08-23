Work the night shift? Study finds it could be hurting your health

(NewsNation) — Middle-aged and older adults working outside of the traditional 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours are more likely to suffer impaired cognitive function and memory, according to a new study.

Researchers from York University in Canada looked at nearly 50,000 adults who work late into the night or overnight hours, using data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging.

The results, published in the journal PLoS ONE, showed higher rates of cognitive impairment among workers who reported working more night shifts during their current or longest-tenured job. Additionally, night shift work had an association with impaired memory function, and exposure to rotating night shift work was associated with impaired executive function.

“We speculate that disruptive circadian stimuli may play a role in neurodegeneration contributing to cognitive impairment; however, additional studies are needed to confirm the association between shiftwork and cognitive impairment as well as any physiological pathways that underlie the mechanism,” the authors said in a media release.

Overall, 1 in 5 people (21%) reported having been exposed to night shift work during their career.

The study adds to others that show working the night shift can lead to negative health effects.

Earlier this years, research was published showing that only four weeks of night shift work can reduce fertility in women.

In 2021, a study pinpointed the likely reason night shift workers face higher risks of cancer.