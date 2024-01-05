New report finds no link between Ozempic, suicide

This photograph taken on February 23, 2023, in Paris, shows the anti-diabetic medication Ozempic (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A new report has found there is no link between suicide and a class of drugs that includes popular weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.

The new study examined health records for those taking a class of drugs called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists, which includes Ozempic and Wegovy. Although not originally intended for weight loss, both medications have soared in popularity as people have taken them to lose weight.

Previous research suggested a possible link between suicide and the drugs, which regulatory agencies in the U.S. and Europe have been examining.

The newest study, however, suggests those on these drugs could actually have a lower risk of suicidal thoughts.

The researchers cautioned there are limitations to the study, including the fact that suicidal ideation is a more difficult side effect to track than those with obvious physical symptoms and that health records don’t necessarily indicate if patients actually took the drug as prescribed.

Scientists say there is a need for more long-term study and warned the results should not inspire doctors to prescribe Ozempic or Wegovy as off-label treatments for depression. However, there is one clinical trial that is investigating the use of the medications for mental illness.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental distress or suicidal thoughts, you can contact the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by phone call or text. You can also visit 988lifeline.org.