No link between Ozempic, thyroid cancer: European regulator

This photograph taken on February 23, 2023, in Paris, shows the anti-diabetic medication “Ozempic” (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company “Novo Nordisk”. – On TikTok, the hashtag “#Ozempic” has reached more than 500 million views: this anti-diabetic medication is trending on the social network for its’ slimming properties, a phenomenon that is causing supply shortages and worrying doctors. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The safety panel of the European Medicines Agency found no link between diabetes drug Ozempic and thyroid cancer.

Designed to help treat type two diabetes, Ozemic and similar drugs, classified as GLP-1 agonists, have soared in popularity as treatments for obesity, helping patients lose weight.

As off-label use of the drugs has increased, some doctors have raised concerns about potential health effects for patients after reports of complications including intestinal blockages, paralyzed stomachs and malnutrition.

The review came after a study from the American Diabetes Association published earlier in the year that indicated an increased risk of thyroid cancer in those using GLP-1 drugs for one to three years. The study included more than 47,000 participants who treated their diabetes with GLP-1 drugs.

The EMA reviewed clinician and non-clinical information as well as post-marketing data from the drugs, which included Ozempic, Wegovy as well as other diabetes drugs including Trulicity, Victoza, Saxenda and Bydureon.

After the review, the agency said no updates were needed when it comes to prescribing information, but did recommend manufacturers continue to monitor safety events and report any new data.