Officials revisit site of Ohio derailment amid health fears

(NewsNation) — On Tuesday, local and federal officials are heading back to East Palestine, Ohio, to address concerns residents have about safety.

East Palestine is the site of a train derailment that sent plumes of chemicals into the air and water. The Norfolk Southern train had 11 cars carrying hazardous chemicals, and officials purposefully released one chemical, vinyl chloride, to prevent an uncontrolled explosion.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated but not all are convinced it is safe to return to their homes, worrying about toxic residue and contaminated air and water.

Some don’t want to return at all. Steve McCay lives just 1200 feet away from the crash site and is now hoping to sell his home.

“My oldest just turned 5, my daughter is 8 months, I can’t bring them back here,” McCay told NewsNation. “[The chemicals are] known carcinogens, can cause nervous system issues, infertility. What kind of parent would I be if I didn’t protect my kids?”

Michael Regan, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Ohio U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon, where they are expected to announce additional resources for the community.

That includes a new clinic meant to address health concerns, as some residents have complained of difficulty breathing and skin rashes. The clinic will host nurses, toxicologists and other specialists to answer questions.

Ohio officials say referrals will also be made today for residents, if needed.

Regan is also expected to talk more about holding Norfolk Southern accountable for the train derailment. The company’s CEO has promised he will make things right, but many in the community are skeptical of the multimillionaire’s claims.

Former President Donald Trump said he will visit East Palestine on Wednesday and schools are already planning to close because of the added security measures.