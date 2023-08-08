One soda daily increases liver cancer risk in women: Study

(NewsNation) — One soda daily could significantly increase the risk of both liver cancer and disease in women, a new study found.

Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who observed a group of nearly 100,000 American women, found that those who drank sugar-sweetened drinks daily were much more likely to develop liver cancer or die from chronic liver disease.

However, the study also found that daily consumption of artificially flavored drinks didn’t lead to a similar increase in the risk of liver cancer.

The research, published in the Jama Network Open, was based on data collected on post-menopausal American women over an average period of more than 20 years.

Chronic liver disease is a major cause of death worldwide. In the U.S., liver cancer has tripled in the past three decades, rising from three people per 100,000 in 1985 to 9.4 people per 100,000 in 2015. Medical professionals are expected to diagnose 41,210 new cases across the nation in 2023.

Known risk factors for liver cancer include chronic hepatitis, metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity, excessive alcohol consumption and even foods containing aflatoxin, which is found in nuts and corn. However, 40 percent of people with liver cancer don’t possess any of these risk factors.