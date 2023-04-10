Over 9 million lead lines throughout the U.S., EPA finds

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Millions of Americans could be consuming lead-contaminated water, according to new research by the Environmental Protection Agency. Researchers found that more than nine million lead service lines are used to carry drinking water to homes and businesses throughout the U.S.

The Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment analyzed data during the 2021 calendar year. It found that more than 3,600 public water systems across the US and its territories. Based on those results, EPA officials estimate that there are 9.2 million lead service lines across the country.

Every state is vulnerable to at least a few thousand lead pipes, but several states stand out, based on EPA data. Florida leads the nation with 1.16 million lead pipes, according to the EPA. Illinois ranks second, with over 1 million pipes, followed by Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, New York and Tennessee.

In 2021, the Biden administration announced it would allocate $15 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to replace all lead pipes throughout the country over the next decade.

However, not all states are moving the funds fast enough. For example, New York state officials claim the state has raised $4.5 billion through multiple funds for its clean water initiative. Only roughly 30 million of that has gone into replacing actual lead lines.

“Hopefully, that message will get to the governor’s office that we need a specific dedicated fund for these projects to put New York on a path to replace these lead lines 100 percent,” said New York Rep. Angelo Santabarbara.

The White House estimates as many as 10 U.S. million homes rely on lead service pipes and 400,000 schools and child care centers are at risk of lead exposure.

Lead pipes are known to pose health hazards for people who rely on them for water. No amount of lead is safe for children. It can cause debilitating damage to the brain and nervous system.

Based on the findings, the EPA estimates the nation needs $625 billion to revamp drinking water infrastructure over the next 20 years, a 32% increase from the estimate determined in its last assessment four years ago.

Last Tuesday, the White House announced funding for states to improve their pipe infrastructure. In total, $6.5 billion will be provided to states for drinking water infrastructure upgrades. Nearly $3 billion of that will go to “lead service line identification and replacement,” the White House said.

If you’d like to check if your home or business is at risk of lead exposure, contact your local water authority to have the service lines tested.

NewsNation’s Taylor Delandro contributed to this report.