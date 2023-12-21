Ozempic for kids? Won’t solve ‘obesity crisis,’ doctor says

  • Studies looking at whether kids can take drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy
  • Childhood obesity affects nearly 20% of young Americans
  • Doctor: Drugs alone won't fix problem; lifestyle changes needed

Updated:
Health

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation