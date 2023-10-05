Ozempic may impact food industry’s bottom lines

(NewsNation) — There are signs America’s weight-loss drugs may also be taking a bite out of food industry profits.

Walmart executive John Furner said in an interview with Bloomberg this week that drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have impacted sales.

“We definitely do see a slight change compared to the total population, we do see a slight pullback in overall basket,” he said. “Just less units, slightly less calories.”

Other executives tied to the food industry acknowledged they may also start seeing an impact from the drugs.

“Like everything that potentially impacts our business, we’ll look at it, study it and, if necessary, mitigate,” Kellanova CEO Steve Cahillane, whose company produces Pringles, said.

“A company like Campbell Soup doesn’t want to see any of their profits erode. So, look, if there’s even a 1% hit on a bag of Fritos, that’s gonna be fairly significant. I think they’ll start to look for other avenues if you will. You’ll see a healthy bag of Doritos, assuming that’s possible,” said NewsNation business contributor Gary Smith.