Can Ozempic help people beat addiction?

(NewsNation) — Many have turned to diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight, but some are reporting it has helped them curb their addictions as well.

Neurologist Dr. Thomas Pitts explains that this might be because of how the drug affects the brain. Ozempic works on specific receptors in the brain to create a feeling of satisfaction.

“So, they make you feel full when you haven’t eaten. They make you feel like you’ve smoked a cigarette when you didn’t smoke one,” Pitts said. “So, you get the satisfaction, essentially, from being full without eating. And you also get satisfaction across the board, really, with anything that would be reinforced by the reward center.”

While Ozempic may trick the brain into thinking it’s satisfied, Pitts cautioned that doesn’t necessarily mean the drug cures addiction. As with other medications, it may only work while someone is taking the medication. If they stop, the addiction might come back.

“These are great bridging therapies, and for certain people, they could qualify for lifelong therapy,” Pitts said.

Addiction, he cautioned, is a complicated condition with many variables, and Ozempic, Pitts said, is likely only one piece of the puzzle when it comes to treatment.