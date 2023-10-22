Ozempic, Mounjaro manufacturers testing weight loss drugs for kids

This photograph taken on February 23, 2023, in Paris, shows the anti-diabetic medication “Ozempic” (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company “Novo Nordisk”. – On TikTok, the hashtag “#Ozempic” has reached more than 500 million views: this anti-diabetic medication is trending on the social network for its’ slimming properties, a phenomenon that is causing supply shortages and worrying doctors. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Companies that make popular weight loss shots like Ozempic and Mounjaro are starting to test a version for kids as young as six years old who suffer from obesity.

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly signaled its plans to start clinical trials with Mounjaro for kids ages 6-11, over the weekend. Novo Nordisk, the company that makes Ozempic, reported it is in phase three of testing Saxenda, a version of its drug for children ages 6-12.

The rates of obesity for children in the U.S. have tripled since the 1980s, affecting close to 15 million children nationwide, according to the CDC. This is nearly one in five kids.

“It’s unlikely it’s going to do much if you just give them the medication. You need to instill all these behavior changes, lifestyle changes, talk about the diet, nutrition consults, the exercise, the lack of moving. Decrease screen time,” said pediatrician Dr. Alison Mitzner.

Though they say there will be no instant remedy, pediatricians could soon be adding these weight loss shots to their arsenal in the fight against childhood obesity.

Still, experts say the first line of treatment had to focus on changing lifestyle and behavior.

“You do need to look at each situation and add the lifestyle, the behavior, the teaching intensively there. You can’t look at it black and white, each case is different. Even the older kids, it’s important to know, these drugs, we don’t know the long-term efficacy,” Mitzner told NewsNation.

The concern for possible long-term impacts and side effects is one nutritionist Carrie Lupoli echoes. Both drug companies were sued earlier this year after a plaintiff said she suffered stomach paralysis.

“It’s scary to me that we are going down that path instead of actually working on the root cause because we know weight gain is a symptom of health and hormones,” Lupoli said. “This isn’t going to help us get healthier as a nation and it’s going to perseverate this “lose weight by any means” mindset.”

CDC data shows kids may have gained weight twice as fast during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the American Academy of Pediatrics came out with new guidance that includes medication and surgery as suggestions for patients 12 and up suffering from obesity.

These weight loss shots can cost up to $1,500 and may not be covered by insurance. However, the studies are scheduled to last a few years.

Neither company responded to NewsNation’s request for comment.