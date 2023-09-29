Ozempic may block intestines, FDA warns with new label

This photograph taken on February 23, 2023, in Paris, shows the anti-diabetic medication “Ozempic” (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company “Novo Nordisk”. – On TikTok, the hashtag “#Ozempic” has reached more than 500 million views: this anti-diabetic medication is trending on the social network for its’ slimming properties, a phenomenon that is causing supply shortages and worrying doctors. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Diabetes and popular weight-loss drug Ozempic might block intestines in some patients who use the medication, an updated label from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.

The FDA revealed it updated the label after a few issues emerged as the drug has increased in use and popularity. The label warns of a gastrointestinal disorder called ileus, which is a lack of movement in the intestines that can lead to pain, nausea and other symptoms according to Medical News Today.

“The following adverse reactions have been reported during post-approval use of semaglutide, the active ingredient of OZEMPIC,” the label reads. “Because these reactions are reported voluntarily from a population of uncertain size, it is not always possible to reliably estimate their frequency or establish a causal relationship to drug exposure.”

The diabetic drug has increased in demand after its weight loss side effects. However, patients who have taken the medications are coming forward to complain of severe stomach paralysis and other debilitating gastric issues.

Novo Nordisk who makes the drug said “Patient safety is a top priority,” in a statement shared with NewsNation’s The Hill.