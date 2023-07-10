Europe regulators probing Ozempic for increased suicide risk

Boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Ozempic was originally approved by the FDA to treat people with Type 2 diabetes- who risk serious health consequences without medication. In recent months, there has been a spike in demand for Ozempic, or semaglutide, due to its weight loss benefits, which has led to shortages. Some doctors prescribe Ozempic off-label to treat obesity. (Photo illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — European regulators are investigating the increased risk of suicidal ideation among users of Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy, drugs that have recently shot up in popularity for weight loss.

The European Medicines Agency is looking into adverse events raised by the Icelandic Medicines Agency, including two cases of suicidal thoughts in those who used Ozempic, a diabetes drug that contains the active ingredient semaglutide, and Saxenda, the regulator said.

Another patient on Saxenda, Novo’s earlier and less effective weight-loss drug that contains the active ingredient liraglutide, reported thoughts of self-injury, the agency said.

Ozempic and Wegovy, which also contained semaglutide, boomed after going viral on TikTok for helping people lose weight. Ozempic is used to treat diabetes, while Wegovy is an FDA-approved weight loss drug.

The surge in popularity has resulted in shortages, and Novo Nordisk is suing companies it alleges are making knockoffs.

Research and testing of pill versions of Ozempic and Wegovy, which are currently administered by injection, is also underway.

Novo Nordisk said patient safety was top priority and it treated all reports about adverse events very seriously. Its own safety monitoring so far found no “causal association” between the self-harming thoughts and the drugs, it said in a statement.

While the label for both drugs in Europe does not list suicidal thoughts as a side effect, the prescribing information for Wegovy in the Untied States recommends patients are monitored for suicidal thoughts.

Reuters contributed to this story.