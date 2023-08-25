Paper, bamboo straws contain ‘forever chemicals,’ says study

Plastic straws wrapped in paper and plastic forks are seen at a food hall in Washington DC on June 20, 2019. – “How do you drink a milkshake without a straw?” The city of Washington has decided, in the name of the environment, to ban plastic drinking straws — an act viewed as almost sacrilegious in the birthplace of this simple but seemingly indispensable part of daily American life.In the last century, millions of straws were produced in the Stone Straw Building, a stolid-looking structure of yellowing brick in a residential neighborhood. The building now houses the capital’s transit police headquarters. The only visible sign of its historic character comes from a discreet commemorative plaque affixed to a wall above a garbage bin that honors the memory of Marvin C. Stone, “Inventor of the Paper Straw.” (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Paper straws may not be any better for your health or the environment thanks to the presence of “forever chemicals.”

Researchers in Belgium authored the study, which tested paper and bamboo straws for poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.

PFAS are known as forever chemicals because they don’t break down in the body or the environment. PFAS were introduced in the 1940s as manufacturers sought to make products resistant to oil, grease and water. The chemicals exist in a range of products, from food items like nonstick pans to carpets and other textiles.

PFAS were found in 90% of paper straws, 85% of bamboo straws, 75% of plastic straws and 40% of glass straws. The stainless steel straws in the study did not contain any PFAS.

The chemical most commonly found was perfluorooctanoic acid. While that specific chemical is no longer made in the U.S., it is still used in other countries and could be present in products Americans buy.

Although the amount of PFAS in individual straws was relatively low, exposure to PFAS can build up over time as they do not break down in the body.

“Small amounts of PFAS, while not harmful in themselves, can add to the chemical load already present in the body,” said Dr. Thimo Groffen, who worked on the study.

Exposure to the class of chemicals has been associated with health problems, including premature births, higher cholesterol, reduced immunity and higher risks of certain types of cancers.

It’s difficult to know the precise impact of PFAS because there have been no long-term human studies on exposure to larger amounts of PFAS.

The study did not investigate whether the chemicals could leach into the straws, suggesting more research is needed.