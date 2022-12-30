Expert discusses benefits of participating in ‘Dry January’

(NewsNation) — It’s almost time to ring in the new year with new goals and new habits. Thousands of people will kick off their new year by taking part in a month-long sobriety challenge known as “Dry January.”

Dr. Lucy McBride, a primary care physician, joined “Morning in America” to discuss the benefits of “Dry January” and alcohol as a part of American life.

McBride said alcohol can affect a person’s physical, emotional and behavioral health, so Dry January can be a time to assess the quantity of alcohol consumed every day and to assess the relationship people have with alcohol.

“It’s never a bad time to reset our relationship with alcohol,” she said.

The new year is an opportunity for people to really understand what they need mentally and physically for their health, McBride said.

“Sobriety is not necessary for everybody, of course, but it’s really important to identify your unique relationship with alcohol and to find out what you may be self-medicating and what could be better health-wise in the New Year,” McBride said.