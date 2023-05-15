Skip to content
Peanut patch allergy treatment could save kids’ lives
A new experimental skin patch helps expose kids to peanut proteins
It could help severely allergic kids develop a tolerance to peanuts
Peanut allergies have been on the rise in recent decades
Stephanie Whiteside
Updated:
May 15, 2023 / 10:14 AM CDT
