Tornado damage to Pfizer plant won’t worsen drug shortage: FDA

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – JULY 21: In this aerial image, damage is seen to a Pfizer pharmaceutical factory after a tornado hit the facility two days earlier, on July 21, 2023 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The facility makes nearly 25 percent of Pfizer’s sterile injectable medicines used in the United States and the loss will likely lead to some long-term shortages while the company shifts production to other locations. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A tornado that swept through Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Wednesday damaged a Pfizer manufacturing facility, sparking concerns that it would cause drug shortages. However, the FDA put those fears to rest Friday.

“We do not expect there to be any immediate significant impacts on supply given the products are currently at hospitals and in the distribution system, but this is a dynamic situation and FDA staff are in frequent communication with Pfizer and other manufacturers,” the FDA said Friday.

The manufacturing plant — one of 10 sites operated by the drugmaker in the US — is currently responsible for “manufacturing nearly 25 percent of all Pfizer’s sterile injectables – including anesthesia, analgesia, therapeutics, anti-infectives and neuromuscular blockers – which is nearly 8 percent of all the sterile injectables used in U.S. hospitals,” according to Pfizer.

The facility employs about 3,200 people and all were confirmed to be safe following the devastating tornado. Pfizer said most of the damage was sustained to the warehouse portions of the facilities. Reports show 50,000 pallets of medicine were damaged by rain and wind, according to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

Even as shortages are not expected, the FDA says it’s taking countermeasures to ensure that is the case.

“For those products produced at this facility that are already in, or may be, at risk of shortage, the FDA has initiated mitigation steps, such as looking for additional sources and asking other manufacturers to prepare to ramp up production, if needed,” the agency said Friday.

Pfizer says it is assessing the impact on production and pledging financial support to help the local community affected by the tornado.

“A great deal of work needs to be done, but I assure everyone, most importantly the people of the Rocky Mount community, that we will put Pfizer’s full power behind this effort,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, of Pfizer Inc. “We will work in lockstep with our partners and local authorities to restore and rebuild the site and the community.”