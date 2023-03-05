Philly doctor raced to get patient’s donor organ on foot

(NewsNation) — A Philadelphia surgeon heroically ran to collect his patient’s donor organ after the courier got stuck in traffic from a nearby half marathon.

“Time is of the essence when you’re talking about organ transplants. So sort of did the calculations in my head. And at some point, we had to get it ourselves,” said Dr. Adam Bodzin, who joined “NewsNation Prime” to tell his story.

“So I made the decision to to get down there and get through the half marathon and was glad enough to get back. A police officer was kind enough to drive me back.”

