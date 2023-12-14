US sees decline in physical health after pandemic: Poll

  • A Gallup survey reviewed physical health metrics after the pandemic
  • Obesity and diabetes increased in U.S. adults since 2019
  • More than 35 million Americans have Type 2 diabetes

Updated:

(Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Physical health metrics, including obesity and diabetes, among people in the U.S. have worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic, a Gallup survey found.

According to Gallup, the percentage of obese U.S. adults has reached an estimated 38.4%, which represents a 6% increase since 2019.

The spike in obesity since 2019 varies by age. Those 45-64 and 30-44 report the largest increases. While adults under the age of 30, have not reported seeing a significant increase.

13.6% of Gallup respondents say they have been diagnosed with diabetes, which Gallup says is up 1.1 points since 2019. More than 35 million Americans have Type 2 diabetes, costing a total of $413 billion in the U.S. last year, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Gallup’s results, which were obtained Aug. 30-Sept. 8, are based on 5,316 U.S. adults surveyed online as part of a probability-based panel of about 100,000 adults across 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Health

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation