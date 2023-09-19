Physically demanding jobs increase risk for dementia: Study

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — A new study is linking physically demanding jobs to a higher risk of dementia.

The HUNT4 70+ study, published by the Lancet Science Journal, studied over 7,000 participants between the ages of 33 and 65 — all having various jobs that required them to climb, lift, balance, walk and stoop.

Researchers found those who worked in physically demanding jobs — sales and retail, nursing, care assistants, crop farmers and livestock producers — had a 15% higher chance of developing dementia compared to those who worked in sedentary positions.

However, it’s important to note that the HUNT4 70+ study contradicts another recent study on sedentary behavior and incident dementia among older adults by the University of Arizona and the University of Southern California where researchers found the risk of dementia actually increases among adults who spend more than 10 hours a day engaging in sedentary behaviors.

Dr. Anthony Harris, the CEO and medical director of HFit Health, said the mind-body connection in the HUNT4 70+ study is all about the physical activity and the setting in which it’s being conducted.

This study looked at individuals who, at age 70, had one of two things: dementia or mild cognitive impairment, which is a kind of early dementia. Harris said what’s pivotal about this specific study is how it was conducted on the data on how the individuals worked during their lifetime from their 30s to their 60s.

Harris explained the process helped make the data a little bit more accurate and precise.

“It’s not so much how you’re taking care of your body, as opposed to how you’re taking care of your mind during these physical activities,” Harris said.

He explained that this study looks at the state the mind is under during these jobs. If employees are in physically high-demanding positions and don’t have many alternatives in terms of taking breaks, like when and how they do their jobs, then their risk for dementia may increase.

“The stress that your body undergoes may increase your risk for dementia,” Harris said.

Harris said it’s almost like a physical activity paradox. When people conduct physical activity, they expect it to help keep their bodies healthy.

However, research has shown that physical activity can be beneficial for our brain, but only when it comes to leisure activity that’s associated with benefits for the cardiovascular system. In this case, physical activity could also help decrease the risk of dementia later in life.

“It’s not so much how you physically take care of your body. It is important, but it’s more important to understand how your brain is functioning and the stress that you’re under, as opposed to the actual job you’re doing,” Harris said.

Harris suggested that workers take more time to pause, to do more leisurely physical activity and to challenge their brains.