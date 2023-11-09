A new pill treats postpartum depression — if you have nearly $16K

FILE – A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(NewsNation) — The first oral medication approved to treat postpartum depression has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but it’s going to come with a cost of $15,900 for a 14-day course.

The FDA approved zuranolone (Zurzuvae) in August, but the price of the drug was unknown until now. The drug is a quick-acting one, with patients showing improvement in depression symptoms as soon as three days.

Previously, the main option for treating postpartum depression would have been selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a class of drugs that includes common antidepressants like Prozac and Zoloft. One drawback of SSRIs is that they can take weeks to work and need to be taken for many months to get the full effect.

Treating postpartum depression quickly is critical because the condition, which affects an estimated one in eight people who’ve given birth, can interfere with bonding between parent and child. That can affect the baby’s development and, in rare cases, postpartum depression has also led parents to harm themselves or their infants.

The $15,900 price tag is the price before insurance, and drugmaker Sage Therapeutics said in a press release that it and partner company Biogen are actively working with payors regarding coverage as well as planning to offer financial assistance for eligible patients.

According to the release, the goal is “to enable women with PPD who are prescribed ZURZUVAE to be able to access treatment with minimal restrictions and, where possible, with little to no co-pay regardless of financial means.”

In the same release, Sage reported a net revenue of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, though the company also reported a net loss due to investments in research and development along with other expenses.

Previously, the company had suggested if the medication were approved to treat major depressive disorder, which affects around 21 million Americans each year as opposed to the roughly 500,000 who experience postpartum depression, the price could drop to below $10,000.