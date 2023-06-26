Pill version of Ozempic on the horizon to treat obesity

(NewsNation) — The notion of treating obesity by simply popping a pill has long filed hope for many of the more than 40% of Americans who are considered obese — and fueled criticism by those who advocate for wider weight acceptance. Yet, soon, it may be a reality.

High-dose oral versions of the medication in the weight-loss drug Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections when it comes to paring pounds and improving health, according to researchers. The potent tablets also appear to work for people with diabetes, who notoriously struggle to lose weight.

Eli Lily’s trial drug, orforglipron, resulted in 14.7% weight loss over a period of 36 weeks.

Novo Nordisk already sells Rybelsus, which is approved to treat diabetes and is an oral version of semaglutide, the same medication used in the diabetes drug Ozempic and Wegovy. It comes in doses up to 14 milligrams.



Oozempic and Weglov showed its pill-based approach led to a 15.1% drop in weight over a span of 68 weeks.

But results of two gold-standard trials released at the American Diabetes Association’s annual meeting looked at how doses of oral semaglutide as high as 25 milligrams and 50 milligrams worked to reduce weight and improve blood sugar and other health markers.

A 16-month study of about 1,600 people who were overweight or had obesity and were already being treated for Type 2 diabetes found the high-dose daily pills lowered blood sugar significantly better than the standard dose of Rybelsus. From a baseline weight of 212 pounds, the higher doses also resulted in weight loss of between 15 pounds to 20 pounds, compared to about 10 pounds on the lower dose.

Another 16–month study of more than 660 adults who had obesity or were overweight with at least one related disease — but not diabetes — found the 50-milligram daily pill helped people lose an average of about 15% of their body weight, or about 35 pounds (15.88 kilograms), versus about 6 pounds (2.72 kilograms) with a dummy pill, or placebo.

That’s “notably consistent” with the weight loss spurred by weekly shots of the highest dose of Wegovy, the study authors said.

But there were side effects. About 80% of participants receiving any size dose of oral semaglutide experienced things like mild to moderate intestinal problems, such as nausea, constipation and diarrhea.

In the 50-milligram obesity trial, there was evidence of higher rates of benign tumors in people who took the drug versus a placebo. In addition, about 13% of those who took the drug had “altered skin sensations,” such as tingling or extra sensitivity.

However, it’s not just about the results: It’s worth noting that these pills could come at a fraction of the cost compared to other alternatives.

Injections for weight loss treatments often exceed $10,000 per year for the average American.

The pills have the potential of being up to 70% cheaper compared to injectable treatments.

These pills work by essentially tricking your brain into thinking you are full when you are not.

They’ve primarily been used to help treat diabetes. However, they’re gaining attention from pharmaceutical companies as a lucrative opportunity to market to the general population. Projections indicate profits in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

Novo Nordisk intends to submit an application for FDA approval this year.

It’s important to note that while pills are being considered as potential options, they may not be an immediate replacement.

Most medical experts have said it’s likely that the pills would be recommended after initial weight loss has been achieved through injections, and it can never replace the natural health benefits of exercise and dieting.