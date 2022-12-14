Platform aims to help parents cope with teen addiction

(NewsNation) — New data is showing how dangerous addiction can be for teens, while a new platform is hoping to educate parents on the risks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports teen fentanyl deaths are up while the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reports alcohol is the most widely used substance among teenagers.

Laurie Dhue is the chief brand officer for the Recovery Education and Applied Learning platform, also known as REAL, which helps educate parents on substance use disorder.

Dhue said often parents are forgotten about when the focus is turned on teens. She said REAL was created to help parents cope with substance abuse in teens as well as to educate parents on risks and warning signs.

