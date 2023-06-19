Joe Rogan challenges vaccine expert to debate anti-vaxxer

FILE – Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic, Nov. 17, 2022, in Richmond, Va. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, June 16, 2023, told COVID-19 vaccine makers to update fall shots to target the latest omicron strain. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

(NewsNation) — Podcaster Joe Rogan has offered a leading vaccine expert $100,000 to debate Democratic primary candidate and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Kennedy has repeatedly endorsed the disproven theory that vaccines cause autism. The myth began from a small study in the 1990s, which was later retracted.

The author of the study lost his medical license for falsifying data, however the myth has continued to be spread, fueled by social media and public figures who continue to suggest it is a credible theory.

Anti-vaccine rhetoric spiked again during the COVID-19 pandemic, when both the pandemic and the vaccine became highly politicized issues.

Vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez publicly spoke out against Rogan’s podcast, which has also served as a vehicle for vaccine misinformation. He also called out Twitter owner Elon Musk, who joined Rogan in pressuring him to debate Kennedy.

“Let’s remember what this is about, not a small number of Americans lost their lives from antivaccine disinformation during the pandemic. 200,000 Americans perished, 40,000 from my State of Texas. I have nothing personal vs Joe, Elon, RFK Jr. Just hoping to halt more destruction,” Hotez tweeted.

In an appearance on the Mehdi Hasan show, Hotez said he was willing to appear on the podcast to discuss vaccines, but would not “turn it into the Jerry Springer show” by engaging in a debate with Kennedy.