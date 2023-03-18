Popularity of French bulldogs leads to breeding concerns

FILE – Lola, a French bulldog, lies on the floor prior to the start of a St. Francis Day service at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Oct. 7, 2007, in New York. The American Kennel Club announced Wednesday, March 15, 2023 that French bulldogs have become the United States’ most prevalent dog breed, ending Labrador retrievers’ record-breaking 31 years at the top. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

(NewsNation) — French bulldogs are the most popular breed in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club.

America’s new favorite dog ended the labrador retriever’s 31-year run, but now, the popularity of French bulldogs has caused people to worry that demand for them will encourage unethical breeders.

Dr. Bruce Smith, a professor at the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, said the French bulldog’s new designation is both “good news” and “bad news.”

“With the popularity, the dogs become more available, and more people will be breeding them, and there’s going to be a big demand for them,” Smith told NewsNation’s Mitch Carr on “Morning in America.” “But the other side of the coin is that with big demand comes unscrupulous breeding. And sometimes, that leads to more defects being present in the gene of the dog.”

French bulldogs are a kind of canine known as brachycephalic, or “flat face” breeds. Some breeders, though, try to get these dogs to have a flatter and flatter face, to the point where they don’t have much of a nose anymore, Smith said.

“It really has a lot of difficulty breathing, it also affects the soft palate,” Smith said. “So those dogs snore… they have trouble with hot weather or humid weather as well.”

If you’re thinking of buying from a breeder, here are some things Smith says to keep in mind: