Doctor explains potential benefits of psychedelics

(NewsNation) — Decades after psychedelic drugs were outlawed as dangerous, researchers, celebrities and athletes are now using them to treat a variety of mental health issues, including PTSD, depression and addiction.

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers described his recent experience with ayahuasca as “radically life-changing” and claimed it made him a better athlete.

Neurologist Dr. Thomas Pitts told NewsNation that using psychedelics isn’t that new of an idea.

“The only reason why we’re talking about this is stigma — not scientific fact,” he said. “We know that manipulating serotonin is the basis for most of our pill-based, conventional antidepressant therapies.”

It’s not just the manipulation of serotonin levels that makes Pitts believe in the benefits of diagnosed psychedelics; it can be the “trip” itself.

“I would expect a soul-searching journey where you kind of experience ‘death of ego,’ as they say. You will confront issues that maybe you’ve guarded against through denial,” Pitts said. “Nobody wants to admit that (a past event) was their fault for something. You might confront something very directly when you do that.”

Pitts said the benefits of that could include better sleep and fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety.

He did note, however, that a medical doctor should be involved and a patient’s medical history taken into account.