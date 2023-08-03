Power to Pump campaign promotes rights for nursing moms at work

(NewsNation) — The Department of Labor has announced expanded protections for nursing mothers in the workplace, launching a “Power to Pump” campaign to educate workers and employers.

The Pump Act was expanded in December 2022, expanding protections to include farm, retail, restaurant, transportation and care workers, as well as teachers. Under the law, employers must provide time and a private space for nursing mothers to pump for the first year after their child is born.

“Workplace supports for pumping breast milk are critical because the majority of women return to work within a year of giving birth,” said Principal Deputy Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman. “When a nursing worker has the right to break time and a private space to pump breast milk, they have greater peace of mind and are better able to continue breastfeeding if they choose.”

The campaign will largely focus on educating employers and workers in industries, especially those who may be more vulnerable and unaware of their rights.

The push also comes during World Breastfeeding Week, during which the World Health Organization is also focusing on protections for nursing mothers. The WHO reports breastfeeding drops off significantly when women return to work. The organization notes that policies such as maternity leave and protection for breastfeeding benefit employers, as well.

“These policies generate economic returns by reducing maternity-related absenteeism, increasing the retention of female workers, and reducing the costs of hiring and training new staff,” the statement read.

The WHO recommends that in addition to supportive pumping policies, governments and employers should work to guarantee a minimum of 18 weeks of paid maternity leave, with a preferred leave length of six months or more.

The U.S. has no guaranteed paid parental leave, though President Joe Biden has proposed a national family leave plan that would guarantee workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave, phased in over a period of 10 years.