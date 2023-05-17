Why some schools are cutting back on processed meats

MIAMI, FL – OCTOBER 26: In this photo illustration, processed meats, including hotdogs and bacon, cook in a frying pan on October 26, 2015 in Miami, Florida. A report released today by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer announced that eating processed meat can lead to colorectal cancer in humans even as it remains a small chance but rises with the amount consumed. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NewsNation) — Processed meats have been under scrutiny for years, but nutritionists say there are good reasons to consider limiting the amount of them we eat.

Research shows that meats like bologna or sausage can contain preservatives or sodium that if eaten a lot over time, can be associated with some serious health problems, including cancer, heart disease and even diabetes.

The doctors and nutritionists who spoke with NewsNation said eating a hot dog or a turkey sandwich is OK in moderation, but shouldn’t happen every day. They said the healthier option is always better.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), processed means meat that has been salted, cured, smoked or has preservatives. The organization found back in 2015 that every 50-gram portion — with is about two-and-a-half slices — of processed meat eaten daily increases the risk of colon cancer by 18%.

Not to mention, the high levels of sodium can lead to high blood pressure.

Processed meats have been banned in New York City schools since 2019. Back in February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced schools will reduce weekly sodium limits in meals over the next few years.

WHO said about seven million lives could be saved by 2030 if every country in the world reduced sodium intake by 30%; but so far, humans are not on track.

Dr. Chris Damman, a professor of medicine at the University of Washington, said people don’t have to cut processed meats out entirely, they just have to be more aware.

“Is it ok to have a hotdog every now and then? Turkey or bologna every now and then? I think it is. Is it something we should be consuming every day for breakfast lunch or dinner? Probably not,” Damman said.

Certified nutritionist Carrie Lupoli suggested eating higher-quality meats instead.

“Having the grass-fed beef instead of the cheaper alternative that we know is not going to serve our body, having chicken that’s either organic or grass-fed and there’s even sausage that is cleaner that you can consume,” Lupoli said. “All of this is being an informed consumer. You can have an amazing barbecue with everything you are used to with just some of the no-brainer swaps.”

Lupoli said when out shopping for groceries, look for the ingredients list before buying a product. The fewer things on the list, the better, she said, and beware of anything that is hard to pronounce.

She explained that a lot of companies are now offering much healthier options such as nitrate-free or no antibiotics, consumers just have to look for it.